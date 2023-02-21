The Romney sheep studied in the UK are closely related to sheep proven to have lower methane traits in New Zealand.

Farmers from the UK have set about breeding low-methane sheep with a target of reducing flock emissions by up to 25%.

Rob and Jo Hodgkins of Kaiapoi Farm in Hertfordshire are being supported by the Agri-EPI Centre to measure emissions from a group of Romney rams and identify those that produce the least methane.

The most carbon-efficient rams will then be used for further breeding, honing in on lower-methane traits with each lambing.

The Romney sheep kept and bred by the Hodgkins have strong genetic links to Romney sheep studied in New Zealand. There, farmers and scientists have demonstrated that methane emission levels can be a heritable trait in sheep.

The UK’s Agri-EPI Centre is one of four agri-tech centres, founded as part of the UK government’s agri-tech strategy to bridge the gap between industry and academia across the UK and global agri-food sector.

The research on Kaiapoi Farm is to be funded in part by the UK’s Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

Low-methane

To determine lower-methane traits within the Romney ram flock, in-field methane measurements will be taken by holding each animal in a portable accumulation chamber (PAC).

Here, the gas the ram emits will be collected over the course of an hour and this will be broken down and analysed.

The study could be rolled out across the UK sheep sector, say the farmers involved.

The research will also look at ways to increase each ram’s meat and wool yield with a view to reducing the amount of carbon produced per kilogramme of both commodities.

Head of mixed farming at the Agri-EPI Centre Ross Robertson said: “Methane emissions from livestock production are an important contributor to climate change and farmers are under pressure to act.

“Innovative farmers like Rob and Jo could provide huge benefits to the UK and international sheep sector and to the pursuit of sustainable food production.”

Solution

“This project is great because it demonstrates how livestock producers can be part of the solution to produce food sustainably rather than being the problem. A few people are looking at methane reduction in cows, but our sheep-breeding project is unique.

“Because sheep give birth to only one lamb or set of lambs each year, we need to take a relatively long-term view of the project, but I predict that within 10 years, domestic and global commercial interest in low-methane livestock will be very high.

“By doing the work just now, we will be in a strong position to maintain our commercial advantage,” added farmer Rob Hodgkins.

Read more

Methane reduction the new Californian ‘gold rush’ – Mitloehner

Danone announces methane reduction plan of 30%

Feed additive trials show 22% methane cut on forage diet