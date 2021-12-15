Home Office Minister Kevin Foster briefed MPs in Westminster about labour shortages in the agri food sector.

The UK government has refused to accept blame for ongoing labour shortages across the agri-food industry.

Speaking to MPs in Westminster on Tuesday, Immigration Minister Kevin Foster suggested that food processors have not fully availed of visa schemes that are available to recruit migrant workers.

He gave the example of staff shortages in pig factories and pointed to a temporary visa scheme that has been made available for pork processors to employ foreign butchers.

“There are up to 800 butcher visas available in that sector.

“At the moment, we are looking at applications in the dozens, nearly two months later,” Foster said.

You can do it on a global basis, the only thing that we ask is that you become a sponsor

The Conservative MP also suggested that pork processors have not made use of the “skilled worker visa” which has been the main route for migrant workers to come to the UK since Brexit.

“For the last year, if you want to recruit butchers, you can do so via the skilled worker visa.

“You can do it on a global basis, the only thing that we ask is that you become a sponsor,” he said.

Without naming individual companies, Foster said that only one of the four main pork processing companies in the UK are registered as a sponsor and are making use of the scheme.

He also defended the UK government’s decision not to add pork butchers to the “shortage occupation list”, which is designed to make it easier for employers to recruit certain foreign workers.

“It helps if the pay rate is below £25,600, but the [pork processing] sector keeps on saying that they pay a qualified butcher more than £25,600 a year,” he argued.

Strong criticism

From the outset of the meeting, Foster received strongly worded criticism from MPs, including from his own party colleagues.

I thought Brexit was about encouraging production, not discouraging it

Conservative MP Neil Parish told the minister that the agri food industry was “slowly being destroyed” due to limited processing capacity: “I thought Brexit was about encouraging production, not discouraging it. This is down to labour shortages.”

“There are problems. It’s not a perfect system that you have got. It’s quite flawed. Having you here this morning, I can understand why the industry is so frustrated because you don’t appear to listen,” Parish said.