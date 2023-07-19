Canadian farmers are protesting against the UK having unlimited access to the Canadian market for beef and pork, while they have restricted, quota-controlled access to the UK.

Canada’s cattle and pig farmers have joined with their processing industry and have said that they are “deeply disappointed with the agreement announced by the Minister of Trade today to grant the United Kingdom (UK) accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).”

Their “strong opposition”, which was also expressed in March when negotiations on the UK joining were concluded, is based on the UK not accepting Canada’s meat inspection system and food safety and animal health systems and measures.

This is referring to use of growth-promoting hormones in cattle and pig feed, which they say is being used as a non-tariff trade barrier restricting Canadian beef and pork access to the UK market.

Double standards with hormones use

Use of hormones is also banned on imports to the EU, but they are globally approved and widely used outside Europe.

Canadian farmers are also protesting against the UK having unlimited access to the Canadian market for beef and pork, while they have restricted, quota-controlled access to the UK.

Canada’s beef and pork sectors are now calling on Parliamentarians to vote in rejection of UK membership with CPTPP when the ratification vote comes before Canada’s Parliament.

The CCTPP was originally a group of 11 countries connected to the Pacific Ocean, including Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Chile, Peru and Brunei, plus the UK.

A map of the countries which have signed in agreement with the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), including the UK.

It is intended to eliminate or reduce 95% of tariffs on trade between members, but isn’t a single market or customs union, as is the case with the EU.

Members can also independently enter more comprehensive trade deals outside the CPTPP, as the UK has done with Australia and New Zealand.