Demand for cull ewes is strong, driven by the Ramadan festival and prices reported by the AHDB as averaging £113/head in live sales.

UK sheep prices have gained further upward momentum in the last week.

The standard quality quotation (SQQ) for old-season lamb (hogget price) has increased by 7p/kg on the week previous and is reported by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) at an average of £2.75/kg.

This equates to €3.30/kg at Friday evening’s exchange rate of 83.4p to the euro.

Prices are running at their highest level since December, with throughput recording a similar situation.

The AHDB reports throughput in live sales reaching 130,700 over the last week, while throughput in processing plants (factories, abattoirs, etc) of 240,000 head are also at their highest level since December.

The increase in price has been underpinned by continued purchasing activity for the Ramadan festival, which started on 2 April and will finish on 30 April, and also by a boost in demand generated by the Easter trade.

The SQQ deadweight price for the week ending 2 April was reported by the AHDB at £5.76/kg.

This price is 50p/kg above the five-year average, but 40p/kg behind the corresponding period in 2021.