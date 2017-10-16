Sign in to your account
UK prime minister heading to Brussels this Monday

By on
After last week's deadlock in Brexit negotiations, Theresa May is heading to Brussels later this Monday in a last-ditch effort to secure progress ahead of next weekend's European Council.
After last week's deadlock in Brexit negotiations, Theresa May is heading to Brussels later this Monday in a last-ditch effort to secure progress ahead of next weekend's European Council.

With last week’s talks between the EU and UK failing to make the required progress for the negotiations to move onto the next stage, Theresa May is heading to Brussels later today to try and break the deadlock.

The EU heads of state will meet next weekend and formally decide on whether or not enough progress has been made on the core EU issues of citizens’ rights, the exit bill and the Irish border, to proceed. At his press briefing after last week’s fifth round of negotiations, EU lead negotiator Michel Barnier indicated that there wasn’t.

The Irish Farmer’s Journal will be reporting from Brussels on the outcome of this visit and other issues that will impact Irish farmers over the coming days.

Read more

Is the EU softening its tone towards the UK?

Full coverage: Brexit

