UK prime minister heading to Brussels this Monday

David Davies (left) and Michel Barnier (right) at a press briefing after the fifth round of Brexit negotiations in Brussels.

After last week's deadlock in Brexit negotiations, Theresa May is heading to Brussels later this Monday in a last-ditch effort to secure progress ahead of next weekend's European Council.

The EU heads of state will meet next weekend and formally decide on whether or not enough progress has been made on the core EU issues of citizens’ rights, the exit bill and the Irish border, to proceed. At his press briefing after last week’s fifth round of negotiations, EU lead negotiator Michel Barnier indicated that there wasn’t.

The Irish Farmer’s Journal will be reporting from Brussels on the outcome of this visit and other issues that will impact Irish farmers over the coming days.

