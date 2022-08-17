Lord Deben, the chair of the UK climate change committee, with former UFU president Victor Chestnutt (left) and DAERA Minister Edwin Poots.

Potential candidates have until 12 September 2022 to apply for the position of chair of the UK climate change committee (CCC), the independent body which advises government on greenhouse gas emission targets.

Former Conservative party minister John Gummer (Lord Deben) has been in the role since 2012.

He had been due to step down next month, but has now agreed to stay on to June 2023.

The role of chair comes with a fee of £1,000 per day, based on a time commitment of two days per month, with the successful candidate taking up the position for an initial five years.

