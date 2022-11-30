The UK government is seeking a derogation from the EU to allow Scottish potato seed to be used by farmers across the bloc.

Since the UK left the EU in 2020, potato seed from Britain has been banned from entering in the EU.

In response to a request from Scottish MP Richard Thomson, the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has confirmed it is seeking the same derogations for seed potatoes from Scotland that allowed imports to the EU from some parts of Canada in the early 2000s.

Thomson said: “What we now need is meaningful engagement with the EU on how the precedent of the Canadian derogation can usefully be used to help restore the export markets for Scottish seed potatoes. If it can be achieved for parts of the Canadian provinces, then it can be achieved for Scottish seed potato exporters. All it needs is the political will to break with the ideology of Brexit.”