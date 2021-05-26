The UK farm lobby has been right to highlight major concerns at the offer of a free trade deal to Australia that will phase out any tariffs or quotas over the next 15 years.

Since the 2016 Brexit referendum, there has been a near obsession among farm leaders about the need to ensure imports meet the same requirements expected of UK farmers.

However, it is actually import taxes (tariffs) and restrictions on volumes (quotas) that stop farmers being undermined by cheap food. Many countries claim that their produce is the best, and if you go to inspect their standards, you will be shown what they want you to see.

In one regard, a free trade deal with Australia probably isn’t that big a threat to our farming industry. Geography dictates that Australian exporters will continue to focus on fast-growing Asian markets. And in the case of beef, if more is exported to the UK, it is likely to displace the Republic of Ireland offering in food service, rather than domestic UK beef in retail.

But perhaps all farmers across Britain and Ireland can also take comfort from the fact that since 2004, when Poland joined the EU, importers have had ready access to cheap beef, consistently priced £1/kg below local prices. While Poland has gained a foothold in the UK, and in 2020 became the second-largest importer behind Ireland, it still only accounted for 6% of imports.

Real danger

At the same time, what we really need to be aware of is the precedent set in the Australian deal. The UK has set the bar low, and others will expect the same terms. The real danger for farmers is north and south America, where large multinational processors dominate, who can aggressively target the UK market.

But, given the focus on climate change, why we would bring in food from the Americas when we have it on our doorstep is beyond any logic. It is also why as an industry we must continually promote the importance of supporting local food.

