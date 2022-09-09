Ewe numbers have increased for the first time in five years.

The results from the June livestock survey, conducted by the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DAERA) shows flock numbers in England increasing by 2%, or 198,804 head, to 14.9m head.

As reflected in Figure 1, it is the first time that the female breeding flock has recorded growth in the last five years, with numbers increasing by 2.9% to reach 7.1m head.

Meanwhile, the number of other sheep increased by 1%, or 96,571 head, to reach 7.85m head.

Table 1 gives a detailed breakdown of sheep numbers over the last five years.

The number of ewes intended for further breeding increased by 1.3%, while the number of ewes intended for first-time breeding increased to the tune of 10% on June 2021 levels.

There were 19,536 more ewes intended for slaughter, with the 3.5% increase to reach 583,497 not surprising given the high sales value of cull ewes in 2022.

Growth in the English ewe flock has, in turn, contributed to a higher lamb crop, with the number of lambs aged less than one year of age rising by 1.5% and recorded at 7.5m head.

The number of rams on farms has reduced significantly, with numbers falling by 12,041 head to 171,315. This sharp reduction has been a feature in recent years, as demonstrated in Table 1.