This year, 2023, is forecast to be another challenging period for the UK sheep sector. According to the latest Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) sheep sector outlook, UK sheep production is predicted to increase by 8% to 9% compared to 2022 levels and, worryingly, lamb consumption is forecast to decline by 8%.

This follows significant decreases in consumption in recent years and when compared to 2019 levels UK sheepmeat consumption is expected to fall by a sharp figure of 21%.