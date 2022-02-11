The AHDB is forecasting a carryover of 3.9m lambs to 2022.

The latest figures published by the Agriculture Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) shows the volume of sheepmeat produced in January 2022 recorded at 21,200t.

This represents an increase of 1,700t or 9% on January 2021 levels.

The increase in sheepmeat production was driven by a combination of higher throughput levels and a heavier average carcase weight.

The number of sheep slaughtered in January 2022 was 4% higher for lambs and 16% higher for ewes.

The level of sheep throughput in January is detailed in Figure 1. As can be seen, the number of sheep slaughtered was significantly ahead of January 2021 levels, but remains well behind levels recorded in January 2020.

Total throughput in January was recorded at 908,700 head, 4% higher than the year previous.

Ewe throughput of 94,500 was also significantly higher, increasing by 16,500 head or some 21%.

The average carcase weight was recorded at 20.6kg, equating to an increase of 0.6kg.

AHDB lead analyst red meat Duncan Wyatt predicts that throughput in 2022 will continue to run above 2021 levels, with the AHDB forecasting a carryover of 3.9m lambs in to 2022.

Price update

Sheep prices have been steady in recent weeks, with the average standard quality quotation (SQQ) for lambs standing at £2.67/kg for the week ending 9 February.

This equates to €3.20/kg and is running 2p/kg lower than the previous week.

Prices are broadly in line with the corresponding period in 2021 and 50p/kg above the five-year average.

On the deadweight price front, the average SQQ for deadweight lambs was recorded at £5.87/kg (€705/kg) for the week ending 5 February, with prices holding steady since then.

Throughput in the first week of February of 211,700 head was down 1% on the week, but 14% higher year on year.