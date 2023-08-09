Reports suggest the UK government will, for a fifth time, delay post-Brexit checks on food products coming into Britain from the EU.

The system, set out in the UK government’s Border Target Operating Model, would see health certificates for animal and plant products introduced from 31 October 2023, with physical checks on goods in place from 31 January 2024.

However, government ministers are said to be concerned that by introducing new controls from October 2023 it will add further inflationary pressure to food prices.

Opposite direction

Full controls on British goods moving in the opposite direction to the EU have been in place since 1 January 2021, when the post-Brexit transition period concluded.

The lack of reciprocal checks on EU goods coming into Britain, including from the Republic of Ireland, have previously been described as “unacceptable” by the National Farmers’ Union amid concerns about biosecurity and food safety.

However, those involved in UK food imports have welcomed the prospect of a further delay to border controls, arguing that many EU businesses are not ready for the change and that it will add to costs.

