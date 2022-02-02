The trade deals agreed by the UK with both Australia and New Zealand represent a “big risk” for the agri-food industry in NI, DAERA economists told MLAs on the Stormont Agriculture committee last Thursday. Both deals effectively throw open UK doors to beef, lamb and dairy imports over the next 15 years.

However, UK government analysts have been playing down that threat, suggesting that imports are likely to displace EU countries in the British market, not home-produced food.

They also maintain that both Australia and New Zealand will continue to target nearby south-east Asian markets, rather than the UK.

“It is possible they have got it right, possible they have got it wrong. Only time will tell.

If market opportunities in China for example closed down, I think we know where Australia is going to target next,” said Seamus McErlean from DAERA.

He was also pressed on whether DAERA raised concerns with colleagues in London about the apparent hypocrisy of agreeing to import livestock products with higher carbon footprints, yet requiring local farmers to meet stringent net zero targets.

“All of those issues were discussed, and our devolved administration colleagues were raising similar concerns,” McErlean said.

