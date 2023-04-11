A UK veterinary conglomerate - VetPartners - has bought up three Irish veterinary practices, bringing its total footprint in Ireland to six.

The recently bought-out veterinary businesses are spread across the country and include Riverview Veterinary Group in Cork, Avondale Veterinary Hospital in Wicklow and All Creatures Veterinary Group in Monaghan.

Riverview Veterinary Group is one of the oldest mixed veterinary practices in Ireland after being established 75 years ago. The business has 52 team members working across clinics in Ballincollig, Kinsale, Carrigaline, Bandon and Clonakilty.

Avondale Veterinary Hospital, which is also a mixed practice, has three sites in Arklow, Rathdrum and Tinahely, and employs 31 team members.

All Creatures Veterinary Group is a small animal practice, with 34 employees working across four sites in Co Monaghan.

Headquartered in York, VetPartners was established in 2015 with three practices.

The conglomerate now has 11,000 employees working in more than 700 sites across Europe, with practices in Italy, France, Germany, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands and the Channel Islands.

Riverview Veterinary Group is one of the largest in the country and has a large volume of farmer clients. \ Donal O' Leary

On the acquisition of three “respected” Irish practices, VetPartners Ireland managing director Gavin McCoubrey described the company’s growth in Ireland as “exciting”.

“I believe the addition of Riverview, Avondale and All Creatures shows how highly regarded we are and how much people trust in what we are building,” he added.

‘Back-up’

Avondale Veterinary’s clinical director Declan Ryan highlighted that the group retains its independence while having the “back-up” of a large company.

“Avondale Veterinary is at a stage now where it needs big investment in premises, equipment and, most of all, the team. VetPartners are in a better position to make this a reality than we were,” he said.

Riverview Veterinary Group clinical director Michael Sexton said the acquisition will enable the practice to “continue on the strong growth we have achieved over the last few decades in general and the last five years in particular”.

The VetPartners buy-out allows All Creatures Veterinary Group to secure its future, according to its clinical director. \ Ramona Farrelly

All Creatures Veterinary Group clinical director Christopher Cronin said the decision was made to “secure the future of our veterinary services and the future of our loyal employees”.

“Together, we will establish a prime service for the farming community of Monaghan and Cavan, and our small animal clients,” he concluded.

