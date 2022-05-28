From 30 to 31 May, EU leaders will meet in Brussels for a special meeting on the war in Ukraine.

From 30 to 31 May, EU leaders will meet in Brussels for a special meeting on the war in Ukraine.

The list of topics to be discussed includes ways in which Ukraine can export agricultural produce through EU infrastructure.

EU President Charles Michel has said that Russia’s military aggression was having a “dramatic effect” in driving up food prices, while “we are facing serious risks of famine and destabilisation in many parts of the world”.

In a letter to heads of state and government during the week, Michel said the aim of the meeting was to “take forward our discussions on Ukraine, energy, food security and defence”.

The first working session will be dedicated to the crisis unfolding in Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also expected to join via video link.