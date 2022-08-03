International grain markets saw upward and downward price pressures over the past week but local physical prices here remain largely unchanged. Dry wheat remains around €345/t to €350/t for November with dry barley around €330/t to €335/t, depending on the day.
These dry prices would suggest green grain prices post harvest of around €290/t to €300/t for barley and €305/t to €310/t for wheat. However, the market could see many more turns in either direction before prices are finalised.
