A second day of talks between Poland and Ukraine in Warsaw has seen a deal struck to ensure that Ukrainian grain can enter Poland.

On Saturday, Poland banned grain and other food imports from Ukraine until 30 June as farmers protested that the produce was reducing the prices they were receiving for their produce. Hungary and Slovakia followed soon after and other countries reported they would also enforce the ban.

There are reports this Tuesday evening that the two countries – Poland and Ukraine – have come to an agreement and that grain will flow again by the end of the week.

Reuters is reporting that the Polish agriculture minister Robert Telus said that transit will be monitored and sealed and the deal that was reached will go into force on Friday at midnight. Telus explained that a solution needed to be found that would not see grain from Ukraine stuck in Poland.

The news comes as reports also suggest that the Black Sea Grain Initiative, due to expire on 18 May, may not be renewed as reports are that inspections have been delayed.

Meanwhile EU grain prices increased on Monday and Tuesday. At close of business on Tuesday 18 April, French wheat for May closed at €260.75/t, up €4.75/t on the day before.