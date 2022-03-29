International wheat markets lost ground on Tuesday due to planned Ukraine and Russia peace talks.

With the ongoing war in Ukraine, markets continue to be very reactive to any new news.

UK, US and Paris wheat futures all settled down compared with Friday's close, according to the UK's Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

Maize markets also took a dip on Tuesday, with a rise in COVID-19 cases in China leading to concerns around demand and logistics.

US planting

While global markets are dominated at the moment by Russia and Ukraine, other areas are also having an impact.

On Thursday, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be publishing its planting intentions report for 2022 and quarterly stocks survey, with traders already adjusting positions ahead of these releases.

Analysts are expecting that the US will plant less maize and more soya this year, the AHDB reports.