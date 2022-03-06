We continue to watch in horror as Vladimir Putin intensifies his assault on the Ukrainian people. The lack of regard for civilian life is simply beyond comprehension.
But as we watch the suffering in Ukraine we should do so realising that Putin’s actions have the potential to wreak the same devastation on many more countries in the months ahead. It will not be in the form of a military onslaught but by plunging millions more people into starvation – the technical and perhaps more palatable term being “acute food insecurity”.
