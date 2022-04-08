European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski has been sent a letter from the Ukrainian minister for agriculture seeking assistance.

Ukrainian minister for agriculture Mykola Solskyi has called on Europe to provide seed, veterinary medicines and finance for Ukraine’s farmers as they struggle against the impact of Russia’s invasion.

In a letter sent to European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski, seen by the Irish Farmers Journal, minister Solskyi detailed the provisions his country’s farmers now need to avoid food insecurity and animal welfare issues.

The minister asked the Commissioner to allocate 30,000t of soya bean seed to be spread over 300,000ha for the period of spring field work.

He also listed the need for various amounts of vegetable seed, including that for cabbage, onions, carrots, tomato and cucumber. Combined with the soya bean, the estimated cost of this spring seed would be €70m.

He also sought an allocation of 60,000t of winter wheat seed for the period of autumn field work, which would be spread over another area of 300,000ha, estimated to cost €30m.

Veterinary medicines

For Ukrainian farmers who have been left without veterinary medicines to look after their animals, minister Solskyi called for Brussels to provide for “the urgent needs of veterinary medicine and the development of animal husbandry”, with an estimated cost of up to €30m.

A large and specific list of animal remedies, antibiotics, syringes, needles and other veterinary equipment has been provided to Commissioner Wojciechowski, with minister Solskyi stating all are needed to maintain animal health and welfare.

The provisions needed for Ukraine’s dairy farmers include mastitis tubes, iodine, dosing products and drugs for grass tetany.

The minister also detailed the complex veterinary requirements of pig, poultry and rabbit farmers in Ukraine.

Europe’s response

Minister Solskyi referred to these specific practical supports required by the Ukrainian agri-food sector in an address to the European Council of Agriculture Ministers on Thursday, at which his Irish counterpart Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue was present.

Before the address, Minister McConalogue said: “The farmers of Ireland stand firmly behind their counterparts in Ukraine at this difficult time.”

It is not yet known how the European Commission has received the request from Ukraine’s farmers and what provisions, if any, it will provide.

