Charolais champion, pedigree champion and overall show champion Sagesses Ulrica, with breeders Brendan and Niall Canning, Leah Staunton, John Lally and judge Richard O'Beirne.

It was a day to remember for the Cannings who made the long trip from the Rosses Point coast to the Erris coast on Sunday 23 July.

The overall champion of the show was Sagesse Ulrica.

This sweet January-born heifer calf is by French bull Harestone Jaquard (Royal Highland Show winner) and the dam is Grangewood Jolly Holly. Jolly Holly herself also won the junior calf champion in 2015 at the National Charolais Show and won the senior female champion in 2016 the following year. Judge Richard O’Beirne later described his champion as “special” and “would be very hard beaten within her age”.

Commercial champion and reserve overall show champion went to Seanie McGreal, Westport, Co Mayo with his Limousin cross heifer. Also pictured is judge Richard O'Beirne and Niamh O'Malley.

Standing in reserve was stablemate Sagesse Timothy. This September-born bull calf is by Balmyle Vagabond and out of the 2017 gold medal National Charolais Show champion, Sagesse Martha.

Belgian Blue champion and reserve pedigree champion Carraneenry Rainbow exhibited by Gillian and Declan Davis, Williamstown, Co Galway.

Reserve overall show champion went to Seanie McGreal from Westport, Co Mayo.

Reserve commercial champion went to the Barrett brothers, Belmullet, Co Mayo.

His much-admired roan Limousin heifer, a Norman Inventor daughter going back to a Simmental dam, was tapped out in the breeding heifer class, going on then to win the commercial champion sash for the young breeder.

Winner of the bull or heifer calf born after 1 March 2023 was Faye, bred by TJ Duffy, Westport, Co Mayo and shown by Ciaran Golden.

Reserve commercial champion went to local showmen, the Barrett brothers Henry and Kevin, from Belmullet, with their beef heifer sire by Telford Munster.

She teamed up with the brothers’ other heifer, bred by renowned show calf breeder Elite Ice Cream, to clench the pairs championship later in the evening.

Shorthorn champion went to the Flatley Bros for their heifer Glannview Mable.

The Simmental champion and reserve champion, similar to the Charolais, went to veteran Sligo breeders Philomena Galligan and Gerry Leneghan, respectively.

Angus champion Millbawn Twinkle, pictured with owner Shane McGreal (left) and Ciaran Golden (right).

Philomena’s October 2021-born Curaheen Gunshot daughter, Carrickview Pattie, pipped Leneghan’s Rathlee Pirate, sired by Ranfurly Klinker from a Glebefarm Tyson dam, to the champion sash.

The Davis family saw their journey from Galway bear fruit when they took home the Belgian Blue championship with their calf Carraneeney Rainbow.

Limousin champion Rathoonagh Unit ET exhibited by Jason Maughan, Ballycastle, Co Mayo.

The March-born calf was much admired on the day and took the reserve pedigree championship home to Williamstown with her for good measure. She was sired by Gitan from a Canadian Club cow.

Reserve Blue champion went to Niamh O’Malley, Bofenanun, Co Mayo, for her powerful black-and-white heifer Errill Pippa, a Hazard and Empire D’Ochain cross.

Following on from a hugely successful season last year, TJ Duffy and Shane McGreal’s Milbawn Twinkle returned to the circuit with her heifer calf at foot to claim the Angus champion of the show.

The Rawburn Eric-sired cow was shown with her March-born Keirsbeath Karma heifer calf at foot.

McGreal also clinched the reserve Angus champion with Cahernacole Willimena, a Doonally John G April heifer calf.

The Flatley brothers had a clean sweep in the Shorthorn championship when their heifers, Glannview Mable and Glannview Mayflower, came away with both sashes.

Ciaran Golden (front) with his reserve Limousin champion and first prizewinning bull calves for his Clew Bay herd. Also pictured are Shane McGreal and Leah Staunton.

Mable is bred from AI sire Ballyart Lucky ET, from Ballylaifan Mable.

Ballylaifan Mable was also the dam of Mayflower, who this time was sired by Doon Jupiter. A strong show of Limousin cattle saw young breeder Jason Maughan, Ballycastle, Co Mayo, beat off the stiff competition from the older cattle to secure the Limousin champion with his March 2023-born calf, Rarhoonagh Unit ET. The stylish bull calf is sired by popular bull Haltcliffe Dancer from a Wilodge Tonka dam.

Leah Staunton, Manulla, Co Mayo, with Sagesse Ulrica and Sagesse Timothy. Ulrica later went on to win overall show champion.

Well-known auctioneer and breeder Ciaran Golden took home a flurry of rosettes, with the reserve Limousin champion going to his January 2023-born heifer Clew Bay Upfront.