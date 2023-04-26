At the Munster Angus Breeders bull show and sale in Kilmallock Mart, Bawnafinny Vincent sold for €3,850 with owners Mary Claire and Brendan O'Connell, Blarney, and judge Seamus Nagle, Doolin, Co Clare. \ O'Gorman Photography

On Saturday 22 April, the recently formed Munster Angus Breeders club held its second sale of the season in GVM Mart Kilmallock.

As on-farm sales remain strong, there were 22 bulls out of the 31 catalogued brought forward for the mid-season sale.

Similar to the last club sale, all of the bulls forward were owner-bred, met the new dairy calf scheme stock bull criteria, were sire-verified, genomic-tested, inspected and weighed on entry to the sale as well as being fertility-tested.

There was a 96% clearance with a sale average of €3,050 which reflected not only the demand but the quality of bulls on offer. Auctioneer Denis Barrett knocked down a number of bulls at top tier prices with over half of the bulls securing €3,000 or more.

Customers

There was a broad customer base for the lots on offer with bulls selling to dairy, suckler and pedigree herds.

There were two bulls to hit the top price figure of €4,000 in the sales ring, the first of which was Monemore Ulrika from the herd of Timmie Taylor, Knocklong, Co Limerick. Sired by Gabriel Pete, the August 2021-born bull was secured by a pedigree breeder.

The second bull to hit this figure was second prize winner, Ardglass Underdog, bred by Aidan Crowley from Charleville, Co Cork. The December 2021-born bull was sired by the homebred Ardglass Rebel who had Mogeely Joe and Bunlahy John G breeding in his pedigree.

The next highest price of the day was achieved for the first prize winner Bawnfinny Vincent from the herd of Brendan O’Connell from Blarney, Co Cork. The January 2022-born bull was sired by the Elite show champion, Drumcrow Night Rider, and sold for €3,850.

Next in the line-up was Seamus Nagle’s reserve champion of the day, Killernan Vigo from the herd of Martin Hehir from Milltown Malbay, Co Clare. Vigo was a February 2022-born bull sired by Bunlahy John G and he went on to sell for €3,500.

A second lot from Martin Hehir saw Killernan Unicorn sell for €3,700. Unicorn was a September 2021-born son of Lavally Prince.

The champion at Kilmallock was Greenvalley Vincent, sold for €2,800, pictured with owner Pat Carmody, Ballybunion, Co Kerry, judge Seamus Nagle, Doolin, Co Clare and Amy O'Sullivan, PRO, Munster Angus Breeders. \ O'Gorman Photography.

Following on were two bulls that secured €3,600 on the day which was hit first of all by Beryl Vincent from the herd of Ger Hogan, Kilfeakle, Co Tipperary. Vincent was a January 2022 son of Portauns Volcano whose pedigree included Minit of Liss and Te Mania Berkley.

The second bull to hit this figure was Inchisine Vanilla Ice from the herd of Denis O’Riordan from Macroom in Co Cork. Vanilla Ice was a five-star son of Cooldaniel Rekie.

