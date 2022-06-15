Ulster Bank is advising farmers to lodge cheques at the closest opportunity before the bank exits the market.

Since mid-April, Ulster Bank has been writing to customers on a phased basis to give them six months’ notice to choose a new provider, and move and close their existing current and deposit accounts with Ulster Bank.

It is also advised that farmers do not take action until they receive a letter or an email from Ulster Bank which will be issued in tranches.

“While customers do not need to take any action until they hear from Ulster Bank, Ulster Bank colleagues are ready to support all customers who might wish to begin the process now,” an Ulster Bank spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal.

In relation to out of date cheques, whether it’s a personal or business cheque, it is out of date after six months so the cheque holder will need to return to the person that issued the cheque and request a new one to be issued in order to cash it.