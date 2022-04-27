If there’s one thing I have learnt during the ongoing election campaign in Northern Ireland, it’s that local farmers watch party election broadcasts in great detail.

Several eagle-eyed farmers have contacted The Dealer about the Ulster Unionist Party’s broadcast which aired last week. The slick, upbeat advert involves numerous party representatives speaking from different locations.

East Antrim candidate Roy Beggs speaks about agriculture from a lovely field of lush grass with dairy cows walking along a laneway in the background. But during his 10 second window, one of the three Holsteins that is on camera is visibly lame and is hobbling along in a manner that some readers will know all too well.

Even though I have a few lame cows myself, I can confirm that the clip was not filmed on my farm. I haven’t anywhere near that much grass.