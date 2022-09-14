The ULM compact Telehandler range will make its first Irish show appearance at this years Ploughing.

Earlier this year, we brought you the news that Manitou had unveiled its two-model Ultra Light Manitou (ULM) compact telehandler lineup.

This year’s National Ploughing Championships will mark the first sighting of the new ULM models. Targeted towards construction, agriculture and landscaping sectors, the ULM 412H and ULM 415H models offer respective lift capacities of 1,250kg and 1,500kg to maximum lift heights of 4.3m.

Both model measure just 1.49m in width and 1.92m in height and have been designed to be lightweight with a transportable weight of less than 3,000kg, so that when combined with a trailer a gross vehicle weight of 3,500kg is not exceeded.

The Gehl R260, the brands flagship wheeled skid steer will also be on display.

Under the bonnet of both models is a three-cylinder Yanmar engine. This Stage V-compliant block churns out 35.1hp across both options. Both models are also fitted with a 48l/min hydraulic pump as standard and fitted with a 25km/h hydrostatic transmission. Both front and rear axles feature limited slip differentials.

Inside the cab, the operator is said to have 360° unobstructed vision, with the steel roof grille now replaced with a transparent polycarbonate window which is compliant with FOPS regulations.

In terms of larger-capacity ag machines, Manitou will showcase its MLT 961-145 V+ and MLT 961-160V+ models. These machines offer lift heights and lift capacities of 9m and 6,000kg, respectively. The main difference is the 141hp and 156hp engine power outputs. Both machines benefit from the M-Vario Plus transmission and NewAg XL cab.

The Gehl R260 skid steer will also be on display. Fitted with a 72hp Yanmar engine it positions itself as the brand’s flagship offering. Its maximum lift capacity is 1,179kg while lift height tops out at 4m. All Manitou machines are now offered with the capability to become a connected machine which, in turn, comes with the benefit of two-year or 2,000-hour warranty.

A range of other telehandlers, loaders and access platforms will be on display also.