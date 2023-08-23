Project Amata, a training initiative between Kerry Group and the United Nations World Food Programme, aims to improve food security and nutrition through strengthening the milk value chain in the Gitega province, Burundi.

United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) executive director Cindy Hensley McCain is set to meet with members of the Oireachtas Agriculture Food and Marine Committee.

Hensley McCain took office on 5 April 2023 and brings to the role extensive expertise and a deep commitment to ending hunger and malnutrition.

Prior to joining WFP, she served as ambassador and permanent representative of the United States Mission to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Agencies in Rome.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is the lead department for the Irish Government’s relationship with the WFP, the UN’s frontline humanitarian agency.

Private meeting

It is understood that Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will also meet privately with Hensley McCain.

Senator Victor Boyhan, who sits on the Oireachtas committee, said he was looking forward to hearing first-hand about the ongoing work of the programme and how Ireland can further engage with the UN humanitarian programme.

“The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organisation, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the consequences of climate change.

“The disruption in imports, production and the related surge in food prices as a result of the Russia and Ukraine conflict have impacted on the food security situation and the World Food Programme,” he said.

“Reliance on direct grain imports from Russia and Ukraine, rising global prices and significant internal challenges; Sudan, Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia and South Sudan are likely to be the hardest hit by the ongoing conflict, these countries already experiencing severe drought and conflict.

“Many eastern African countries are fully dependent on imports for fertiliser, for which Ukraine and Russia are also a key source, and that disruption could impact local production and push food prices even further up.”

Senator Boyhan told the Irish Farmers Journal that he was keen to explore these enormous challenges with the UN director and hear what further tangible offers of support Ireland could advance to the WFP.