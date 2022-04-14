An agreement in priciple has resulted from discussions between Saudi and Irish agri-food officials. \Philip Doyle

The under 30-month slaughter rule for beef exported to Saudi Arabia has been lifted, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.

The move had originally been agreed between the Department of Agriculture and the Saudi authorities “in principle” during February’s agri-food trade mission to the Gulf region, the Department said.

“Today’s announcement is particularly important, as it comes as a direct result of the progress achieved during the in-person trade mission to the Gulf region, my first in-person event,” stated Minister McConalogue.

Further movement

“I look forward to pursuing further access achievements in target markets in the programme of ministerial trade missions planned for the coming months,” commented the minister.

“It is my hope and ambition that this market can become an important one for beef exporters, which in turn, will benefit the incomes of our world-class beef farmers,” he said.

Beef traders are to be issued with notice of the change.