There can be few things more embarrassing for a dairy farmer than for the milk tanker to arrive before you have quite finished milking.

As I operate through a six-point parlour, and given that we are now nearing the end of the calving season with almost the full herd in milk, this can be an issue. Therefore, it is important that the alarm clock is adjusted accordingly.

On the farm, cows are fed to yield in the parlour through a simple tail taping system, with cows offered a base TMR diet that provides maintenance plus 20l, with first lactation heifers at 18l. Somatic cell count and bactoscan levels are currently good, as are overall yields. However, this can create problems, as we have a milk jar system with a capacity of 32l.

When such jars were made, this was probably seen as more than enough, however due to modern dairy genetics, several cows will now more than fill a jar, meaning you have to remove the cluster and release milk to the tank. It all adds to the morning time pressure.

I look forward to the day when we have more modern facilities, however until that happens, I will be grateful for what I have.

In the ideal world of a milk meter system, I would miss the sight of a row of full jars.

Difficult heifer

Recently, I have nicknamed a newly calved Holstein heifer after an NI politician.

The heifer in question is always the last to enter the parlour and is impossible to negotiate or reason with while in for milking – the parallels with their political namesake are uncanny.

The implications of the net zero by 2050 legislation have been dominating much of my thinking for the last two weeks and I am sure I am not alone in this obsession.

I fear this amendment will affect our industry and the wider community in ways that we cannot yet consider.

Food inflation

Over the last week, while my wife has been self-isolating, I have been doing the household shopping. Normally, my food shopping is limited to buying a pack of Tayto salt and vinegar at a petrol station, so I was astounded at how much more expensive groceries have become.

For so long, our society has been accustomed to being insulated from substantial food inflation, therefore when prices do dramatically rise, it comes as a tremendous shock, especially to those on an already limited budget.

Those who supported the Bailey amendment have a moral obligation to explain how this legislation will not further drive a section of our population into food poverty, without increasing imports from countries with higher greenhouse gas emissions levels.

They must also explain how, if farm-gate prices do not rise due to reduced output, they will address the shortfall in farm profitability in a way that the tax payer will find acceptable?

Farm lobby

Despite being unable to block the Bailey Amendment, I would like to thank the UFU staff and presidential team for how well they have represented members to-date through the progression of the Climate Change Bill.

They have fought on the side of science, reason and facts – they have fought on the side of business and community, and of course, they have fought on the side of NI farmers.

Even though these groups represent a small minority of our industry, their views have been used to undermine those of the vast majority

It is most disappointing that not all farm lobbying organisations have done the same.

Even though these groups represent a small minority of our industry, their views have been used to undermine those of the vast majority, and with it have imperilled the future of local agriculture.

During such a period of turbulence and change, it is essential that the industry shows unity and strength, otherwise I fear that those that do not have our best interests in mind will find us all too easy to divide and conquer.

