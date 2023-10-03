In this week’s Young Stock Podcast, the Irish Farmers Journal talks to three key figures in the Irish machinery industry in Ireland - Maurice Kelly from Kellys of Borris, James Maloney of Enterprise Ireland and Robert Shine from SAMCO.

We talk about employment and in particular about the potential career opportunities for young people in the machinery industry.

We also divulge the current machinery lead times and how this is progressing.

Last but not least, we talk in detail about machinery prices and where our panel members see prices going in the near future.