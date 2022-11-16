Most farmers will now be aware of the multitude of changes involved in the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), and the environment-driven ACRES. But there is still a level of confusion and we can all understand why.

In this article, I want to describe what eco-schemes mean for tillage farmers (and indeed all farmers), where they have come from, the options to consider and their financial implications. While the official line is that eco-schemes are voluntary, in reality they are essential from an income perspective.