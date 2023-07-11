From 20 November 2023, all ATV operators will be required to undergo training and wear suitable PPE, including a helmet.

The main objective of the recently launched National Farm Safety Measure 2023 is to incentivise the purchase and use of certain farm safety equipment which protects farmers and machinery operators from serious and fatal injuries. The equipment covered includes quad bike/ATV helmets and PTO shaft covers.

Under the measure funded by the national exchequer, grant aid will be provided at a rate of 60% subject to a maximum eligible cost of €150 for a quad bike / ATV helmet (ie maximum grant aid of €90 per helmet) and €100 for a PTO shaft cover (maximum grant aid of €60 per cover).

Application process

The measure opened for expressions of interest on 21 June 2023 and will remain open until 29 September 2023. The date of 29 September 2023 is also the final date that applications for payment can be made.

The Department explains that “in the event of eligible claims being received in excess of the available budget, the Minister reserves the right to close the Measure to new Expressions of Interest before the 29 September 2023 deadline”.

The timing of the measure coincides with the introduction of new rules (Statutory Instrument No. 619/2021), requiring operators of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs/quads) to undergo training and to wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), including a helmet, from 20 November 2023, when using such vehicles for work.

The application process is straightforward and includes farmers or their adviser logging on to their agfood.ie account, selecting the ‘Ag schemes – expression of interest’ tab, followed by ‘Farm Safety Measure 2023’ from the dropdown options, tick to confirm that you comply with the measure rules and then press submit.

Up to four PTO covers can be purchased, with grant aid of up to €60 per cover.

Questions and answers

The following are some useful facts about the measure.

Q. Are all farmers eligible to apply?

A. Only farmers who have submitted a Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) application in 2023 are eligible to apply for aid under the National Farm Safety Measure 2023.

Q. What is the minimum and maximum amount of investment that can be supported under the programme?

A. Payment will only be made on valid claims. The minimum amount of investment is one quad bike (ATV) helmet, or one PTO shaft cover. The maximum amount of aid under the measure is for two quad bike (ATV) helmets and four PTO shaft covers. The grant aid will be at a rate of 60%, subject to a maximum eligible cost of €100 per PTO shaft cover and €150 per quad bike (ATV) helmet.

Q. Can a farmer submit more than one claim for payment?

A. Yes, a farmer can submit more than one claim, subject to the limit set out in the terms and conditions.

Q. What are the criteria to qualify?

A. To qualify for payment for quad bike (ATV) helmets, the participant must own/lease a quad bike (ATV). To qualify for payment for PTO shaft covers, the PTO must be fitted to a PTO-powered agricultural implement under the participant’s control.

Q. How do I know if I am accepted into the measure?

A. Once your National Farm Safety Measure 2023 expression of interest is submitted online, the status immediately updates to “submitted”, which means you are accepted into the measure. Please note that a letter does not issue.

Q. Can I purchase a quad bike (ATV) helmet, or a PTO shaft cover before submitting an expression of interest?

A. No, only quad bike (ATV) helmets or PTO shaft covers invoiced and paid for on or after the date of submission of an expression of interest are eligible for consideration under the scheme.

Q. Can I purchase a new PTO shaft and cover?

A. Yes, however, only the PTO shaft cover is eligible for grant aid. The receipt must show the costs of the PTO shaft and the PTO shaft cover separately.

Q. Following on, does the receipt have to show the cost of each investment separately?

A. Yes. If the receipt is for more than one unit, then the receipt must show the value of each unit separately. For example, if two helmets of different sizes or models are purchased, then their individual cost must be stated on the receipt.

Q. How do I apply for payment?

A. To receive payment, participants must upload invoices showing the details set out in paragraph 6.(k) of the terms and conditions. Invoices may be lodged from the date the claim system is available on Agfood (expression of interest must be submitted first) until the 29 September 2023.

Q. How many claims can be submitted?

A. A participant can submit more than one claim subject to the maximum amount of aid under the measure being limited to two quad bike (ATV) helmets and four PTO shaft covers. The grant aid will be at a rate of 60% subject to a maximum eligible cost of €100/PTO shaft cover and €150/quad bike (ATV) helmet.

Q. Are cash payments acceptable?

A. No, cash payments are ineligible. Investments must be paid for by cheque, bank draft, debit/credit card or electronic transfer from a financial account that is in the participant’s name, solely or jointly.

Q. Are partnerships eligible to apply?

A. Partnerships can apply, but will be limited to one application per partnership irrespective of the number of partners and subject to the maximum grant aid set out in the terms and conditions.

Q. When will payments issue?

A. Payments will be made for all eligible investments once the claim has been processed.

Q. What is the Agriculture De Minimis Regulation?

A. This refers to the regulations under which the National Farm Safety Measure 2023 is funded. The maximum amount of De Minimis aid a recipient can receive is €20,000 over any consecutive, three-year, fiscal period.

Q. What schemes are covered under De Minimis Regulations?

A. The Agri De Minimis schemes are: BEEP Payments, BVD Compensation BEEF, BVD Compensation DAIRY, Bovine EID Tag Subsidy Scheme, Calf Investment Scheme, Financial Assist AI Outbreaks in Poultry, Fodder Measure For Tillage Farmers 2018, Kerry Purebred Cattle Scheme, National Liming Programme 2023, Multi Species Sward Measure/Red Clover Silage Measure, Pig Exceptional Payment Scheme 2022.