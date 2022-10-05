Reports indicate that there has been a significant increase in the area of forage crops sown this season. This is stemming from excellent weather conditions providing tillage farmers with more opportunities to get crops harvested and forage crops planted earlier. The earlier planting dates and higher soil temperatures have also supported increased growth rates leading to higher volumes of feed being available.
The sharp rise in the cost of concentrates and challenges faced in building autumn grass supplies is generating more interest from sheep farmers in grazing these crops. This is leading to more questions about potential levels of animal performance and establishing the volume of feed available.
