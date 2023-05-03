Minister urges farmers to take part in the survey. / Ramona Farrelly

Farmers are being called on to take part in a survey on unfair trading practices by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

The survey is being run by the Department of Agriculture’s unfair trading practices (UTP) enforcement authority.

Minister McConalogue said: “This survey represents a valuable opportunity for farmers and fishers to let the relevant authorities know if they are being treated unfairly by the buyers of their produce.”

Aims

This year’s survey of primary producers aims to establish awareness of the UTP regulations 2021 and the protections afforded to suppliers under these regulations.

The survey also aims to inform primary producers of the functions and role planned for the agri-food regulator, the new office to be established under the agricultural and food supply chain bill.

The online survey results, along with the results of a separate phone survey of downstream agri-food business suppliers, will be processed anonymously by an independent market research company.

Further details on the survey can be found at www.utp.gov.ie.

Unfair trading practices

The 10 main prohibited unfair trading practices are:

Payment later than 30 days for perishable agricultural and food products.

Payment later than 60 days for other agricultural and food products.

Short-notice cancellations of perishable agricultural and food products.

Unilateral contract changes by the buyer.

Payment not related to a specific transaction.

Risk of loss and deterioration transferred to the supplier.

Refusal of written confirmation of a supply agreement by the buyer, despite request of the supplier.

Misuse of trade secrets by the buyer.

Commercial retaliation by the buyer.

Transferring the costs of examining customer complaints to the supplier.

The regulations protect suppliers of agricultural and food products with a turnover of up to €350m.

Agri-food regulator

The agricultural and food supply chain bill will establish a new independent statutory authority to be known as an rialálaí agraibhia (the agri-food regulator).

The bill will give the regulator responsibility for the enforcement of UTPs. It will also grant the regulator additional powers to promote fairness and transparency in the agricultural and food supply chain.