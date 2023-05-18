As a busy season of spring sales begins to draw to a close, Kilkenny Mart held its final pedigree bull sale in Cillin Hill on Wednesday 10 May.

The sale was met with a total of 52 entries, which was made up of Friesian, Limousin, Hereford and Angus bulls and resulted in an 88% clearance rate for all bulls presented for sale.

A top call of €5,200 went to Laois man Nigel Peavoy with his August 2021-born bull Coolrain Union.

The Coneyisland Legend son was bred from a Luddenmore Fionn dam going back to Moynehall Ulick, Bohey Leo, The Moss Mr Eshton and Hedebo Knobel.

Other prices

Next to top the polls was the Longford duo of Aidan and Michael Reynolds from the Bunlahy herd with Bunlahy Uncle Mike ET.

The July 2021-born bull was sired by Carrigroe Mr Rebel and is out of a Mogeely Joe dam and sold for €5,000.

There were two bulls to hit €4,500 at the sale, the first of which was Clooncolligan Volcano from the herd of Monica Diffley from Co Leitrim.

The March 2022-born bull was sired by Drumsna Pat and out of a Brideswell Kevin dam.

The second of this duo was the double-five-star Knockmountagh Voltaire from the herd of Eamon McKiernan, Co Louth.

His March 2021-born bull was sired by HW Fergal and out of a Friarstown Ideal Pete, going back to S A V Brave, Hf El Tigre and Rawburn Lord Rocket and boasted +15.6kg for carcase weight.

Second entry

A second entry from Aidan and Michael Reynolds saw Bunlahy Vincy, a February 2022-born bull, secure the next-highest price in the sale.

The Carrigroe Mr Rebel son was out of a HF Rebel dam and boasted four stars on the replacement index and five on the terminal and sold for €4,300.

There were 13 bulls that sold for €4,000 or more at the sale, with bulls going on to sell to all corners of Ireland.