The University of Galway has launched a European project to enhance the role of women in agriculture, rural life and affairs.

The Female Led Innovation in Agriculture and Rural Areas (FLIARA) project will involve research and contributions from universities across 10 countries in Europe.

It is aimed at developing more effective policy and governance frameworks to strengthen the role of women in the sector.

The Horizon Europe project will take place over three years and is being led at University of Galway by associate professor Maura Farrell.

Outlining her vision for the research, she said that “traditionally, rural women’s employment opportunities and contribution to innovation has been overshadowed, and often suppressed, by a patriarchal ethos”.

“To overcome Europe’s rural challenges and embrace potential opportunities, there is a need for all individuals and communities to participate in rural innovation.”

Project

On the ground, the project will involve female farmers and female rural entrepreneurs and it will include case studies, network building and policy benchmarking.

Researchers will investigate women-led innovations on farms and in wider rural area. Through this, a series of ‘Community of Practice Networks’ will bring together female rural innovators identified throughout the case study process.

Professor Farrell added: “Community of Practice Networks will occur in conjunction with a campaign of ‘visibility’ for women-led rural innovations, spotlighting women as key innovation actors.

“Project outcomes will result in end user-ready resources, including policy proposals and practical tools supporting women-led innovation.”

Launching the FLIARA project, president of University of Galway professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh said the role of women in sustaining and maintaining rural life for the generations should be respected and that the project will be key to renewing this today and into the future.

Read more

Enrol now for new women in agriculture event

Today, Nollaig na mBan means taking a day to appreciate the women in our lives