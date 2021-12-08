Given that politicians normally like to be in favour of something they think would be popular with the wider public, the vote by MLAs in the Stormont Assembly chamber on Monday that effectively killed a bill designed to ban hunting with dogs was probably unexpected.

Brought forward by South Antrim Alliance MLA John Blair, and supported by SDLP and Ulster Unionist members, along with a smattering from the DUP, the private member’s bill effectively fell because all Sinn Féin MLAs voted against.

In two-and-a-half hours of debate, the only Sinn Féin MLA to speak was west Tyrone MLA Declan McAleer, the current chair of the Stormont Agriculture committee.

He made valid comments around flaws in how the bill is currently drafted, and rightly pointed to the lack of time left in the current mandate (due to end March 2022) to get amendments made.

He concluded by suggesting that the process would be best taken forward by DAERA and the relevant DAERA minister in the next Stormont Executive, with a public consultation done in the first instance.

There is an irony in suggesting that legislation to ban hunting with dogs should be properly consulted on, and taken forward by a minister, yet Sinn Féin remains fully supportive of the private member’s bill brought by Clare Bailey on climate change.

That particular draft bill was not subject to a public consultation, and there was no impact assessment done.

In addition, industry, government and the best scientific advice all suggest that the 2045 net-zero carbon target included in the bill is not tenable for NI.

Strong emotions

Debates around hunting using dogs often stir some strong emotions, but for the vast majority of farmers, it is of minimal importance. On the other hand, climate legislation is vital.

That legislation should be coming from the Stormont Executive, not a private member’s bill where a headline target was simply plucked from the air.

