Donal O'Riordan with the top-priced bull Inchisine Up For Sale that sold for €4,500.

Bandon Mart was host to the 2023 Munster Aberdeen Angus club and Cork Holstein Friesian club sale last Wednesday, 5 April, which saw 28 out of the 32 bulls catalogued present for the sale.

Aberdeen Angus

The sale was topped by Inchisine Up For Sale from the herd of Denis O’Riordan, Macroom, Co Cork.

The September 2021-born bull was a son of Cooldaniel Rekie out of a Cooldaniel Jane dam. He boasted a replacement index of €148 and sold for the highest price of the day at €4,500.

A second entry from Denis O’Riordan saw Inchisine Unforget sell for €4,100. The September 2021-born bull was also sired by Cooldaniel Rekie.

Kilsarlaught Lord Hector X569 was next to top the polls when he sold for €4,250 for Skibbereen, Co Cork breeder, Patrick Houlihan. Sired by Coolrain Patriarch out of a Clara Norris dam, the September 2021-born bull had another strong replacement index of €129.

Trailing closely behind and selling for €4,200 was Mogeely Lord Hazel X797 from the herd of Albert de Cogan, Castlemartyr, Co Cork.

It was a memorable day for husband-and-wife Albert and Jenny as they scooped the champion and reserve championship title on the day.

Albert De Cogan with the champion bull, Mogeely Fred Y826, that sold for €4,150.

The October 2021-born reserve champion bull was sired by the homebred Mogeely Joe out of a Wedderlie Oscalade dam and boasted a very easy calving figure of just 1.3%. Their champion bull, Mogeely Fred Y826, a February 2022-born bull sired by Drumbeera Everest U241, sold for €4,150.

This year’s sale set a new average price record of €4,164 and this was complemented with a 100% clearance rate.

Friesian

In the Friesian ring, it was Glenny Jack 2144 that topped the trade. The January 2022-born bull from the herd of Daniel O’Leary, Riverstick, Co Cork, had an EBI of €262. The Kiltrea Jack son sold for €4,050 on the day.

Securing the same figure of €4,050 was a second entry from Daniel O’Leary, this time for Glenny Pivotal 2212. Sired by Kilfeakle Pivotal, the February 2022-born bull had a very impressive EBI figure of €340.

Making it a hat-trick at the top of the polls, Glenny Dijk – again from Daniel O’Leary’s herd – was the third highest priced Friesian bull on the day. The Gortcreen Van Dijk son was born in March 2022 and had an EBI of €296 and sold for €3,900.

Next in line was the January 2022-born Ballydunne Olaf son, Mylawn Dunn who was bred and exhibited by Michael Denis Healy, Ovens, Co Cork. The young bull had an EBI figure of €250 and sold for €3,200 at the sale.

He was followed by the champion, Mountfarna Prelan, from the herd of John O’Callaghan, Bandon Co Cork. This December 2021-born bull was sired by Gurranes Alan and sold for €3,000, making it a spring full of championship titles for the O’Callaghan family.

John O'Callaghan being presented with the champion trophy by Cork club president Ursula Forrest, judge Robert Helen, Martin Kennedy, mart manager Sean Dennehy and mart chairperson Billy Nicholson for the champion bull Mountfarna Prelan that sold for €3,000.