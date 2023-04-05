Pictured is last year’s sale topper Inchisine Todd who sold for €5,100. Exhibited by Donal O’Riordan with the purchaser Derek Lovell of the Knockbrown herd.

Bandon Mart hosted the 2023 Munster Aberdeen Angus and Cork Holstein Friesian clubs’ sale on Wednesday, which saw 28 out of the 32 bulls catalogued present for the sale.

The sale was topped by Inchisine Up For Sale from the herd of Denis O’Riordan, Macroom, Co Cork. The September 2021-born bull is a son of Cooldaniel Rekie out of a Cooldaniel Jane dam. He boasts a replacement index of €148 and sold for the highest price of the day at €4,500.

Kilsarlaught Lord Hector X569 secured the next-highest price of €4,250 for Skibbereen, Co Cork, breeder Patrick Houlihan. Sired by Coolrain Patriarch out of a Clara Norris dam, the September 2021-born bull has a strong replacement index of €129.

Trailing closely behind and selling for €4,200 was Mogeely Lord Hazel X797 from the herd of Albert De Cogan, Castlemartyr, Co Cork. The October 2021-born bull was sired by the homebred Mogeely Joe out of a Wedderlie Oscalade dam and boasts a very easy calving figure of just 1.3%.

Friesians

In the Friesian ring, Glenny Jack 2144 topped the trade. The January 2022-born bull from the herd of Daniel O’Leary, Riverstick, Co Cork, has an EBI of €262. The Kiltrea Jack son sold for €4,050.

Securing the same figure of €4,050 was a second entry from Daniel O’Leary, this time for Glenny Pivotal 2212. Sired by Kilfeakle Pivotal, the February 2022-born bull has an EBI figure of €340.

Making it a hat-trick at the top of the polls, Glenny Dijk again from Daniel O’Leary’s herd, was the third-highest-priced Friesian bull. The Gortcreen Van Dijk son was born in March 2022 and has an EBI of €296.

For a full report on the sale including photographs, make sure to pick up your copy of next week’s Irish Farmers Journal.