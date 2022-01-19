Up to 10% of the workforce is absent at Carbery. \ Donal O'Leary

Up to 10% of workers at dairy processors around the country are absent from work due to having COVID-19 or classed as close contacts.

A Kerry spokesperson said approximately 10% of employees are absent across its sites due to COVID-19.

“All our plants are running to schedule and we continue to monitor the situation.”

A similar percentage are absent in Lakeland Dairies.

“We have handled all of our budgeted milk volumes and have continued to service all of our customers’ needs through Christmas and into the new year,” a Lakeland spokesperson said.

Up to 10% of Carbery’s workforce has been absent since the Omicron surge began.

We are managing this in line with the procedures set out by the HSE

“Most absences are due to the rules surrounding isolation and are in relation to close contacts in community or family settings, rather than close contacts within the workplace.

“We are managing this in line with the procedures set out by the HSE, and there has been no impact to processing at the site,” it said.

All Glanbia Ireland facilities are continuing to operate to their planned capacity levels for this time of year.

“Like all businesses, Glanbia Ireland is experiencing a level of absenteeism in line with the level of occurrence in the community,” it said.

Fully operational

Dairygold remains fully operational despite the challenges presented by the ever-evolving COVID-19 situation.

“There has been no requirement to move processing to another site,” a spokesperson said.

Day-to-day operations are not impacted

A spokesperson for ABP told the Irish Farmers Journal that it is experiencing, in some instances, elevated staff absences primarily due to COVID-19.

“Day-to-day operations are not impacted,” it said.