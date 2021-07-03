Member states should introduce a national target for organic land in their CAP strategic plan, Organics Europe has said. \ Donal O'Leary

Between 9% and 15% of the CAP budget would need to be dedicated to the organic sector in order for the EU to have 25% of organic land by 2030 as outlined in the Farm to Fork Strategy, according to Organics Europe, the EU organisation for organic food and farming.

In 2019, Europe had an organic land area of 9%, with average payments rates of €213.15/ha, it said.

It added that only 64% of the certified organic area is currently receiving organic support payments, amounting to almost €2m of CAP support per year.

In order to achieve the 25% target by 2030, Organics Europe said, the EU would be required to:

Triple its organic land area between 2019 and 2030.

Increase its overall CAP expenditure threefold to fivefold by 2030.

Dedicate 9-15% of the CAP budget to organic (instead of 3% as in 2018).

Member state level

It said there would need to be an increase in payment rates per hectare at member state level before 2030. This is in order to to consider increases in costs since payments rates were last set in 2014.

“Some individual countries with low levels of support for organic farming would need to consider a five-to-10-fold increase in expenditure to deliver realistic targets for their national organic land area,” it added.

Member states should introduce a national target for organic land in their CAP strategic plan, based on an analysis of the organic sector’s production needs, and of its contribution to the CAP, EU Green Deal, Farm to Fork and biodiversity strategies’ objectives, it said.

“The Commission should ensure that all CAP strategic plans include a target for organic land representing a fair contribution to the EU’s 25% target.

“Countries have different baselines and should have different targets, and member states with already more than 25% organic land should also continue to develop organic farming. This is in line with the EU Organic Action Plan’s call for all member states to set a target and national strategic plan for developing their organic sectors,” it said.