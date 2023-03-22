The new scheme which allows farmers to do up old farm buildings with available grants between €4,000 and €30,000, is now open for applications.

The Traditional Farm Buildings Grant scheme, which allows farmers to do up old farm buildings with grants of between €4,000 and €30,000, is now open for applications.

The scheme is set to run from 2023 to 2028 and is only open to farmers in certain schemes.

Farmers who have been approved for the Organic Farming Scheme and who are taking part in ACRES are eligible, as well as those participating in a European Innovation Partnerships (EIP).

Active farmers in Hen Harrier, Pearl Mussel and the Burren projects as of 31 December 2022 will also be able to apply.

Applications must be made online at www.heritagecouncil.ie before the deadline of 5pm on Monday 24 April 2023.

Paper applications will not be accepted for the scheme.

A grant award will not be more than 75% of the cost of the works and will be up to a maximum of €30,000.

The grant will be available for outbuildings, including roofs, walls, structural repairs, windows and doors. It will also be available for other related farm structures including historic yard surfaces, walls, gate pillars and gates.

If you wish to find out more information, a webinar is taking place on Friday 31 March at 12pm. To register, go to www.heritagecouncil.ie