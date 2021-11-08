Farmers will be able to apply for up to 40 calves under the Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme under the next CAP, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

Under the current scheme, which opened earlier this year, farmers could apply for a maximum of 20 calves, resulting in a maximum payment of €400 per farm.

There is €5m available per annum under the scheme, with a payment of €20/head. This could see farmers in the scheme paid a maximum of €800.

Farmers will be required to weigh dairy beef animals in the first year of their lives.

Any dairy beef calves born after 1 January in the scheme year are eligible for payment if weighed during a specified period in that calendar year. Exact timings are to be confirmed. The weights must be submitted by 1 November annually.

Eligibility

In order to be eligible for the scheme, farmers must have submitted a Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) application, the replacement to the BPS, and be a member of the Bord Bia quality assurance schemes, as appropriate.

The Department said that provision will be made for new entrants, subject to budgetary availability.

The scheme will cater for up to 250,000 calves.