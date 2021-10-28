The 26ac holding Whitestown in north Co Dublin included this yard with stables, haysheds and a two-bedroom house in need of refurbishment. It was auctioned by Sherry Fitzgerald Sherry.

The two fields at Batterstown made €50,277/ac when auctioned by Coonan Property.

Auctions held in recent days have seen more of the recent strong demand for farmland along with good prices.

Coonan Property sold 18ac at Batterstown, Co Meath, for just over €50,000/ac. The land is in the centre of the village and has good road frontage.

The auction was held in the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth. Bidding opened at €550,000.

With four bidders participating, the property was placed on the market at €880,000.

Bidding went up in increments of €10,000 and €5,000 and the holding was finally knocked down at €905,000, equal to €50,277/ac.

We hope the purchasers have had a chance to catch their breath and we wish them all the best for the future.

“There was strong interest in this property over the marketing campaign,” Will Coonan of Coonan Property said.

“We’re continuing to see strong demand for well-positioned land holdings within the greater Dublin area.”

Sherry Fitzgerald Sherry sold Whitestown Stables at Oldtown, Co Dublin, this week in a blended auction, for just over €33,000/ac.

The 26ac holding Whitestown in north Co Dublin included this yard with stables, haysheds and a two-bedroom house in need of refurbishment. It was auctioned by Sherry Fitzgerald Sherry.

The property is 26ac with a two-bedroom house in need of refurbishment, stables and farm buildings.

Two bidders

Two bidders drove the auction making €10,000 bids. Between the floor and online, 46 bids were made. In the end, the property was knocked down to a bidder on the floor for €860,000. The guide price had been €600,farm000.

Quinn Property sold a 28ac residential farm at Parknacross, Ardamine, Gorey, Co Wexford, this week in an online auction on LSL. Lot 1, the house and outbuildings on 1.1ac, was initially bid to €250,000.

Lot 2, which was 15.5ac, was bid to €200,000. However, when the two were offered in combination as Lot 4 they were bid to €610,000 and sold at this price.

Lot 3, 15.5ac, was bid to €350,000, which equals €22,580/ac.