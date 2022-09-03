Up to 50mm of rain is forecast in parts of the country in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A status orange rainfall warning has been issued for counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Waterford.

Met Éireann has said that “local intense rainfall” and squalls are likely in these counties during the warning period. The warning comes into effect at 4am on Sunday and is valid until 8am.

Yellow rainfall warning

At 1am on Sunday, a status yellow rainfall warning for the whole country will come into effect.

“Heavy rain will move northwards across much of the country tonight, clearing from the north and northwest on Sunday morning.

“Some torrential downpours are expected in parts, resulting in surface flooding. There is also the potential for thunderstorm activity and lightning strikes,” Met Éireann said.

This warning is valid until 10am on Sunday.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, a status yellow rainfall warning is in place from 2am on Sunday until 11am.

“Heavy rain may cause travel disruption and flooding in a few places,” the Met Office has said.