Spells of rain will be heavy on Tuesday. \ Donal O' Leary

Up to 60mm of rain could fall in parts of the country between Tuesday and Wednesday, with Met Éireann issuing a status yellow rainfall warning.

“Spells of rain will be heavy and persistent at times, giving accumulative totals of 30mm to 60mm, locally higher on hills.

“The rain will ease off for a time in many parts on Tuesday daytime, before heavy spells of rain return Tuesday evening and night,” it warned.

Counties Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Leitrim, Limerick, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo and Tipperary are all included in the warning, with Met Éireann warning of localised flooding and travel disruption.

The warning comes into effect from midnight on Tuesday and will remain in place until 6am on Wednesday.

Wind warning

Met Éireann has issued status yellow wind warnings for west Galway and Kerry. The warning is in place from 5pm on Tuesday until 3pm on Wednesday. It has said that south to southwest winds will be very strong and gusty.

There is a “chance of falling branches or trees and loose debris blowing around”, as well as difficult driving conditions.

The same status yellow warning comes into effect at midnight on Wednesday for counties Cork, Wexford, Waterford and Wicklow. It will remain in force until 7am on Wednesday.

The warning is valid in Donegal and Mayo between 6am and 6pm on Wednesday.