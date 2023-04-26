Vacant houses on farms and in rural villages across the country may now be eligible for grants of up to €70,000 in a drive by Government to increase the supply of homes.

Cabinet this week approved an increase in the Croí Conaithe Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant Scheme from €30,000 to €50,000 for vacant properties and from €50,000 to €70,000 for derelict properties. The scheme has also been extended to cover houses built up to 2007.

Another change is the option for house owners to rent out the property once refurbished. Until now, the property had to be occupied by the owner.

The Government has said that by beefing up grants and by making it easier to apply, it expects the rate at which vacant and derelict properties are renovated will be increased.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “It might be the difference in a young couple taking on a vacant or derelict property, making the best use of our existing housing stock.”

The Department of Housing confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal on Tuesday that as of 31 March 2023, 1,542 applications for the scheme had be made and 599 applications had been approved.