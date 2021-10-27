Are you:
Lynaire Ryan, agri consultant from New Zealand, and Paidí Kelly, consultant at TeamAg, are delighted to offer a five-part series webinar for young people looking to grow their finances and plan their desired life and business direction.
Building your future – Zoom webinars 7.30pm-9.30pm
After taking part in this webinar series, participants will have a clear understanding of the principles that drive financial and personal progress.
They will have a template of how to develop a one-page strategic plan and feel confident in how to set and achieve goals.
They will also have a better understanding of their own personality, and how to leverage their strengths and work best with other people.
As a result of these five webinars, participants will have an excellent foundation from which to drive future career and business progress.
Register now at https://www.macraskillnet.ie. The webinar costs €95 to attend.
For further information, contact Lynaire at lynaire1@yahoo.com or Paidí at paidi.k@hotmail.com or 087-774 4656
Professional hoofcare courses
A professional hoofcare programme for farmers who wish to upskill or take up a career in hoof trimming, the course is both theory and practical-based and runs for 11 days in total. In order to gain the full professional qualification, participants will go on to complete a number of practical check and assessment days.
The national seven-a-side GAA finals, sponsored by the National Dairy Council, were held on October 17 in Limerick
The winners on the day were as follows.
Well done to all the teams that travelled to Limerick to take part in this year’s national final.
