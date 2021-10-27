Are you:

A farm assistant, herd manager or farm manager?

A student?

Getting started in your own dairy business?

A new entrant into farming?

Looking to progress?

Lynaire Ryan, agri consultant from New Zealand, and Paidí Kelly, consultant at TeamAg, are delighted to offer a five-part series webinar for young people looking to grow their finances and plan their desired life and business direction.

Callan Macra Kilkenny.

Building your future – Zoom webinars 7.30pm-9.30pm

Steps to wealth creation – Monday 15 November.

Equity growth and setting financial goals – Monday 22 November.

Strategic planning – Tuesday 30 November.

Building and understanding your team – Tuesday 7 December.

Farmer panel discussion – three farmers – Tuesday 14 December.

After taking part in this webinar series, participants will have a clear understanding of the principles that drive financial and personal progress.

They will have a template of how to develop a one-page strategic plan and feel confident in how to set and achieve goals.

They will also have a better understanding of their own personality, and how to leverage their strengths and work best with other people.

As a result of these five webinars, participants will have an excellent foundation from which to drive future career and business progress.

Register now at https://www.macraskillnet.ie. The webinar costs €95 to attend.

For further information, contact Lynaire at lynaire1@yahoo.com or Paidí at paidi.k@hotmail.com or 087-774 4656

Professional hoofcare courses

A professional hoofcare programme for farmers who wish to upskill or take up a career in hoof trimming, the course is both theory and practical-based and runs for 11 days in total. In order to gain the full professional qualification, participants will go on to complete a number of practical check and assessment days.

Dates: 8-11 November 2021.

Time 10:30am to 3:30pm.

Location: Clane, Co Kildare.

https://www.macraskillnet.ie/

GAA finals

The national seven-a-side GAA finals, sponsored by the National Dairy Council, were held on October 17 in Limerick

The winners on the day were as follows.

Men’s first place – Callan Macra Kilkenny.

Women’s first place – Donoughmore Macra, Muskerry.

Well done to all the teams that travelled to Limerick to take part in this year’s national final.