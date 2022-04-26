If would like to speak to a member of our team, please call us on 01-4199525

The Irish Simmental Cattle Society will hold a show and sale of bulls in Tullamore Mart on Friday evening 29 April. Thirty-two bulls are catalogued for sale with the show taking place at 6pm and the sale commencing at 7pm
The Lisduff Aberdeen Angus herd will hold its annual on-farm production sale of 40 pedigree Aberdeen Angus bulls on Saturday 30 April at Lisduff, Co Cavan (A82PF25). The sale will commence at 2pm with Ballyjamesduff Mart handling the on-farm sale.
The Irish Charolais Cattle Society will hold a pedigree bull sale in Tuam Mart on Saturday 30 April. Thirty bulls are catalogued for sale with the show taking place at 11am and the sale commencing at 12.30pm.
The Irish Limousin Cattle Society will hold its May premier show and sale of Limousin bulls and heifers in Roscrea Mart on Monday 2 May. Forty-one bulls and 14 heifers are catalogued for sale with the show taking place at 9.30am and the sale starting at 12.30pm.
Tullow Mart in Co Carlow will host its first ever summer spectacular sale on Monday 2 May. The sale will consist of 46 lots of four sheep breeds, which include Daseenkop (Badger Face Texel), Blue Texel, Dutch Spotted and Valais Blacknose. Viewing of stock is available from 3pm with the sale commencing at 6pm.
