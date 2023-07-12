Farm organisations have reacted angrily to the sharing of farmers data as part of a new bill signed into law this week.

The Veterinary Medicinal Products, Medicated Feed and Fertilisers regulation bill was signed into law this week by President Michael D Higgins. The new bill will see the Department of Agriculture keep a central database on medicine and fertiliser use on farms.

The bill includes a controversial section on the sharing of farmers’ animal medicine usage data which states that information held on the national database may be shared with a variety of organisations including “Bord Bia for the purposes of quality assurance inspections and processes”.

Farm organisations have reacted angrily to the data sharing inclusion.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal Brian Rushe, deputy president of the IFA, said it will be “seeking clarity on the data sharing element of the bill. There is some merit in the sharing of anonymised data for the purpose of monitoring and auditing of antibiotic usage, for example, but the IFA is very clear that the Department of Agriculture must first obtain written consent from the farmer to pass on this data to a third party”.

Negotiations

ICSA animal health spokesperson Hugh Farrell said: “In all our negotiations with the Department we were always told GDPR regulations would restrict the sharing of farmers’ data, so this is another stunt to get their hands on farmers’ data.

“The minister’s communication with farm organisations has let us down again.”

There appears to be some confusion around why Bord Bia access to the data was written into the bill.

A spokesperson for Bord Bia this week told the Irish Farmers Journal: “Bord Bia did not request access to the animal medicine usage database for cross checking records at audit or any other purpose. If this database could be used to reduce the data collection burden from farmers at audit, Bord Bia would first engage with stakeholders and farmer organisations.”