Changes to the dairy beef welfare scheme have provoked an angry reaction from beef farmers and breed societies.
Under the scheme in 2022, beef farmers were paid €20/calf for submitting calf weights. Next year, the payment will move to dairy farmers. Dairy beef farmers feel frustrated that the Department of Agriculture doesn’t see them as playing a role in dairy beef issues.
Others have argued that €20/calf is of little consequence to a dairy farmer making €130,000/year. The exclusion of stock bulls has also upset breed societies.
Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, president of the Irish Angus Cattle Society Seán Kilkenny said: “It beggars belief that pedigree stock bulls, which the majority of dairy beef calves are bred from, will be excluded from this scheme.”
