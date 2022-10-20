Dairy beef farmers feel frustrated that the Department of Agriculture doesn’t see them as playing a role in dairy beef issues.

Changes to the dairy beef welfare scheme have provoked an angry reaction from beef farmers and breed societies.

Under the scheme in 2022, beef farmers were paid €20/calf for submitting calf weights. Next year, the payment will move to dairy farmers. Dairy beef farmers feel frustrated that the Department of Agriculture doesn’t see them as playing a role in dairy beef issues.

Others have argued that €20/calf is of little consequence to a dairy farmer making €130,000/year. The exclusion of stock bulls has also upset breed societies.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, president of the Irish Angus Cattle Society Seán Kilkenny said: “It beggars belief that pedigree stock bulls, which the majority of dairy beef calves are bred from, will be excluded from this scheme.”